CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has announced the completion of the road safety improvement project on Woods Edge Road.

According to Chesterfield County, safety improvements on Woods Edge Road were completed on Nov. 1.

Safety improvements on Woods Edge Road were completed on Nov. 1. (Photo: Chesterfield County)

According to the County, Capital Improvement Project funds were used to widen Woods Edge Road to provide left-turn lanes into Southcreek Drive and Walthall Creek Drive, as well as a sidewalk connection to the east side of the road.