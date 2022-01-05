Chesterfield apartment fire leaves 12 without homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 12 people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in North Chesterfield early Wednesday Morning.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a fire at 7743 Bannockbarn Dr. around 4:50 a.m., where they saw flames coming through the roof of the building.

The fire was marked under control almost an hour later at 5:45 a.m., and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.





The Red Cross is assisting three people with housing, Battalion Chief Jake Britt said the rest are staying with family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with more information as gathered.