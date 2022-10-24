CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Want to enjoy the great outdoors, but too tired to go hiking? Looking for a 600-pound animal to drag you through the woods?

Concept Design for the equestrian center. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Luckily, Chesterfield County is on it’s way to approving just the thing for you. The planning commission has given its stamp of approval to an 18-acre equestrian center near the county’s border with Colonial Heights.

The center, operating under the name Hickory Haven Equestrian, would occupy the southern portion of the property, with the owner’s home to the north.

According to conditions outlined in the plan, the facility would offer lessons to no more than twenty people at a time, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The facilities will include a barn, parking lot, riding arena and three pastures, as well as an area to house other farm animals in keeping with the agricultural designation of the land.

The planning commission approved the proposal unanimously at their Oct. 18 meeting, and it will now be taken up by the Board of Supervisors.