CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A new development has gotten final approval in Chesterfield county, which will bring 22 townhomes and a handful of in-law suites to a plot just a few blocks from Midlothian Turnpike.

The case, known as Westfield Rezoning, was unanimously approved at the board’s Wednesday meeting.

The case is somewhat unusual in the county because, in addition to 16 ordinary townhomes, the development also includes six larger townhomes along the development’s northern edge that come with Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs).

ADUs — also known as in-law suites — are smaller sub-units intended to help relatives, often aging parents, remain near their family while providing them with a separate kitchen and living space.

Midlothian Supervisor Mark Miller took a moment during the board’s discussion to acknowledge the area’s history as a center of the county’s African-American population. He said the higher-density nature of the project could help keep housing in the area affordable.

“I feel comfortable with the way it is now,” he said.