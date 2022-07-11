CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a man facing charges of rape and indecent liberties with a child in Chesterfield County.

Jose Mauricio Paz-Banegas, 36, has had active warrants out for his arrest since January 2020, Chesterfield police told 8News on July 11.

He is wanted for rape and indecent liberties with a child, according to a release from the Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program.

Paz-Banegas is a white male, 5-foot-3-inches-tall and weighs 160 pounds, the release said. Authorities say he has brown eyes and black hair.

