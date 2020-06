Chesterfield resident receives scam letter in the mail claiming to be from the IRS. (Photo: Chesterfield Police FB)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are warning of a scam after a resident received a letter in the mail that claimed to be from the IRS.

The letter was asking the resident to confirm previous tax returns, cell phone number and other personal information.

Authorities said if you receive a letter that claims to be tax-related, but you don’ think it is from the IRS you can search the letter on IRS.gov.

Visit IRS.gov for more information about scams.