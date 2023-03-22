Crews begin the demolition of Spring Rock Green on March 21 in Chesterfield County. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has begun the demolition of Spring Rock Green, clearing the way for an ambitious re-development that seeks to transform the aging strip mall into a mixed-use community.

Spring Rock Green was purchased by the Economic Development Authority using $16 million in county funds in 2021 — money the county expects to recoup by selling the land to developers.

Now, construction plans are finally underway after a lengthy planning process last year. The county has also elected to abandon the Spring Rock Green branding, instead introducing the project as “Springline at District 60.”

The first phase of the project, headed by private developer Collins Enterprises, will feature a mixed-use core building with 300 apartments and commercial space along a flexible street that can be turned into a pedestrian mall.

Construction materials stand ready for the new development at Spring Rock Green. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

That phase of construction will also include a 150,000 square foot office building and a county-backed sports tourism facility.

In the long term, the county will also seek to add “more apartments, townhouses, additional commercial space, another office building, an extended-stay hotel, entertainment venues, and an expanded central festival square.”

Concept plan showing the proposed final layout of the “Springline at District 60” development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

County officials have repeatedly emphasized that the development is aimed to compliment Stonebridge Plaza, a residential/commercial development across Midlothian Turnpike.

That’s a push that’s faced skepticism from some county residents, who say the severe lack of pedestrian infrastructure in the area makes that infeasible.

“You need some kind of signal,” said Renee Eldred at a public hearing last year. “I was through there today and watched this guy try to run across all these lanes.”

The county has said that he plans include “future opportunities to build pedestrian and trail connections across Midlothian Turnpike,” but have not set a timeline, funding or solid plans for those improvements.