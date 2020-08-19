Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approve economic relief measures

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors decided in July to allocate $50,000 of their $30 million in CARES Act funding towards helping area residents with rent and mortgage payments.

According to a press release, the money will be directly given to the Area Congregations Together Service RVA, a regional nonprofit tasked with providing funds, support and other resources to Central Virginia residents going through a financial crisis. Chesterfield will not be handling any direct rental or mortgage assistance.

After Gov. Ralph Northam’s eviction moratorium ended on July 1, ACT RVA was selected as the primary rent and mortgage relief agency for the Richmond metro area. The release states that due to a high volume of inquiries it may take ACT RVA a few days to respond to each person.

Chesterfield allocated $1.9 million towards helping businesses seeking financial relief and used $5 million to launch their Back in Business grant program in June.

The release states, renters and homeowners who are having trouble making their payments, or are simply interested in learning more, should call and leave a message at 804-644-2401. Interested residents who meet the following qualifications also can fill out this form for possible assistance.

