Chesterfield Board of Supervisors defends county’s vaccine rollout, calls on state to do better: “Our hands are tied”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The chair of Chesterfield County’s Board of Supervisors is defending the county’s vaccine rollout amid recent criticism. Chairman Jim Holland said the county is “doing the best they can” considering the circumstances they’ve been given.

Folks in the community told 8News their main frustration is the county’s lack of communication. “It’s frustrating,” said Taylor Whitelow. His elderly mother with pre-existing health conditions is eligible for a vaccine. Up until Tuesday, there was no online form for people in the county to inquire about a vaccine. The Richmond and Henrico health district have offered an “interest form” since early January.

On Jan. 13, 8News asked VDH how eligible Chesterfield residents can get signed up or show interest in getting a vaccine but did not receive any additional guidance.

This past Friday, the county publicly said they thought VDH’s “When can I get vaccinated?” tool was a way for Chesterfield residents to get on a list for a vaccine. According to a Facebook post on the county’s official page, it wasn’t until Friday that they realized that wasn’t the case.

In the meantime, with no way to sign up, some residents told 8News they spent up to four hours on hold with the county’s COVID hotline. “I mean, not to be hyperbolic, but it is life or death,” Whitelow said. He is getting desperate.

“I’ve actually explored going to D.C. and using my address there and trying to get her a vaccine. If it gets to that point,” he said. Richmond and Henrico seemed to be ahead of some other nearby localities, including Chesterfield, when they held mass vaccination events several times in recent weeks and began vaccinating teachers last week.

“15, 20 mins away, it seems to be running smoothly, and then where you are, it’s confusion,” Whitelow said. 8News repeatedly asked VDH and the head of communications for the county, Susan Pollard, when mass vaccination sites would happen in the county. We didn’t get a response.

The percentage of vaccinated residents in Chesterfield County is not falling far behind the state’s current percentage, according to available data. The VDH COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday said almost 498,000 people in Virginia have received at least one dose. According to Census.gov, there are 8,535,519 people in Virginia. Based on that info, 5.83 percent of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “Chesterfield is not lagging behind at all,” Chairman Jim Holland said.

The VDH dashboard said 9,640 people in Chesterfield have received at least one dose. There are roughly 343,551 people in Chesterfield County. Based on that info, 5.72 percent of people in Chesterfield County have received at least one dose.

Health districts aren’t getting enough vaccine to meet the demand. The state is only getting roughly 110,000 doses of the vaccine each week and doesn’t expect that number to increase soon. “A recent order of 8,000 doses resulted in only 1,000 delivered, and now we’re being told to only expect 1,500 doses per week over the next four weeks,” Chesterfield county officials said on Tuesday.

This week, Richmond and Henrico also had to cancel previously scheduled vaccination appointments because of the shortages.

Governor Ralph Northam blames the state’s problems on the national vaccine shortage. However, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors says the state needs to improve. “We can do better, and we can work better, so we’re saying governor, let us help.”

Holland and the other supervisors sent a bombshell letter to the governor Tuesday. They called Virginia’s mass vaccination rollout “totally defective.”

“There has to be a more approachable, accessible system to get vaccinated than just telling Virginians to check VDH or the Chesterfield Health District website,” Holland told 8News in an interview. “Unless the state can double the supply chain, we foresee four weeks from now only being able to use our limited allotment to meet the second dose needs of people for the subsequent four-week period. If that is true, would that mean no additional first doses for a four week period? Again, we need answers,” the letter read.

8News asked the chairman if the Board is placing blame on Governor Northam and on the state. “How do you explain that, considering many Virginian localities are further along in their vaccination process?” 8News reporter Alex Thorson asked.

“We’re not trying to place the blame. We’re saying the process is not working as it originally intended,” he claimed. However, the letter’s words speak directly to how the state has handled the rollout.

“Virginia has far too many doses still not administered, and that’s not the fault of the federal government. If Virginia is not getting its fair share of the national allotment, we must know what is being done to inform Virginia citizens about where we stand as a commonwealth and where lies the accountability that should accompany such simple metrics. So, we ask you, why are Virginians waiting longer than citizens in other states? Why does it appear that citizens in Chesterfield are having to wait longer than those in other communities?”

Governor Northam and Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the state’s vaccination efforts, have said multiple times that incomplete or absent data entries are giving the country a misleading look at how the state is currently doing.

Holland said the county is ready and wants to vaccinate thousands quickly. “We’ve been working diligently but our hands are tied, ” he said.

However, he wasn’t clear on exactly what he wants the state to do, considering Virginia is among all states facing shortages. “We need help from the governor and from the state so that those systems are not failing our seniors,” he said. Holland also mentioned the Chesterfield Health District needs more direction from VDH.

The chairman did admit the county does have room to grow, specifically in communicating with residents. He hopes the online tool that opened Tuesday will put some residents at ease. Eligible folks in Chesterfield can sign up to be notified when a vaccine is available.

Governor Northam’s office responded to the county’s letter with the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Governor shares the frustration in Chesterfield—and across Virginia—that the national vaccine supply is currently so limited. The entire Commonwealth, which includes 133 different localities, is currently receiving 105,000 doses per week from the federal government. That’s about a third of the doses requested by localities and health systems last week, and nowhere near our capacity to administer shots.

As of today, Virginia has administered about 50 percent of the doses distributed to us. That is due to a few different factors: 1) data entry issues undercounting our progress; 2) allocation to the federal partnership responsible for vaccinating long-term care facilities; and 3) some providers who are continuing to save shots for future use. We have made immense progress in addressing these challenges, and the Governor will update Virginians on next steps during tomorrow’s press conference. While we are nearly at our goal of 25k shots per day—more than twice as many as we were giving two weeks ago—we have additional work ahead.