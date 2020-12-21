Chesterfield Board of Supervisors votes to amend FY21 budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public safety workers in Chesterfield County could see the largest pay increase in county history, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to amend the FY21 budget.

According to a release, the Board also allocated $8.2 million in savings from Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) for a 2 percent bonus for eligible employees. The decision came after the CCPS School Board was briefed earlier in December on a study, which showed that Chesterfield schools are lagging behind other districts in the area when it comes to compensating teachers, school administrators, professional support staff, and instructional assistants.

At its November meeting, the Board of Supervisors reported that CCPS staff had no problems with a one-time 2 percent bonus as a temporary compensation boost while future pay options are discussed.

Chesterfield County resident Boyd Cave pleaded with the Board on Wednesday to allocate additional funding to boost the pay scale for CCPS workers.

“Teachers and administrators have had to reinvent, relearn, and reimagine how to teach in the virtual world,” Cave said. “Their efforts to acheive the desired outcomes are epic. They proved they are polished career professionals, who are creative, innovative, and for sure flexible.”

The 2 percent bonus will be capped for employees on the upper end of the pay scale.

“With raises repealed, with salaries frozen, a 2 percent pandemic bonus to employees of CCPS is both appropriate and well-earned,” Cave said. “Having the kids at home this long has resulted in far greater teacher appreciation. The creative, caring professionals that teach your children are the reason new incoming residents place such a high value on CCPS education.”

One of the largest amendments approved by the Board of Supervisors dedicates $13.5 million to address public safety pay. According to a release, the approved measure will make starting salaries for Chesterfield Police, Sheriff, and Fire/EMS employees some of the most competitive in the state by establishing a new step plan for public safety career advancements and eradicating pay compression for these employees.

At the Dec. 16 meeting, the Board was briefed on a Deployment and Staffing Study, conducted by Emergency Services Consulting International, which determined that Chesterfield Fire and EMS workers have already had to put in over 900 hours of mandatory overtime this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other approved amendments include:

The acquisition of strategic economic development sites.

$3 million for synthetic turf replacement and installing stadium seating on one of the athletic fields at River City Sportsplex.

Hiring 10 full-time librarians.

Recruiting and hiring a new planning assistant director.

Increases to the county’s custodial contract to keep pace with COVID-19 protocols.

“Our longstanding conservative approach to fiscal planning and critical decision making early into the pandemic have helped us weather a months-long storm of economic uncertainty,” Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Leslie Haley said. “We are very happy and proud that such a significant portion of the budget amendments be devoted toward overall investment in the county’s workforce, whose commitment to service has shined during these challenging times.”

The FY21 budget was first approved in April. However, the Board of Supervisors shaved roughly $52 million from the original proposed budget through a series of measures that included furloughs and hiring freezes because of the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a rise in local sales tax receipts, residential development, and early cost-saving measures in April provided $54 million additional revenue capacity.