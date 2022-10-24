King Pin Lanes in Chesterfield is currently an unremarkable bowling alley. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — King Pin Lanes, a bowling alley off of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield is set to find new life as an outdoor-dining venue after a proposal was approved by the county planning commission last week.

Right now, the space is an asphalt parking lot overlooking Otterdale Road, but if the board of supervisors gives the OK at their upcoming meeting, it could soon be an outdoor entertainment venue offering “live entertainment and outdoor vendors.”

The plan would see half of the bowling alley’s parking lot blocked off, with a roundabout added to redirect drivers to the other side of the building. Meanwhile, the vacated former lot would host an event space capable of accommodating up to 1,500 people.

Concept plan showing the proposed event space and amenities. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The plan also places limitations on how late the party can last. Outdoor dining is required to shutter by midnight Thursday through Saturday, by 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and by 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The proposal was approved unanimously at the commission’s October 18 meeting, and will now be taken up by the board of supervisors.