Chesterfield boy answers door to armed police: ‘Three guns pointed at my baby’

A Chesterfield County mother is speaking out after her 12-year-old son opened the door of their apartment to find three guns drawn in his direction, as police were conducting an investigation for random gunfire in the area. (Photos: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County mother is speaking out, after her 12-year-old son answered the door to police, only to find three guns drawn in his direction.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), officers were called to an apartment building on Vinings Drive near Ridgedale Parkway at approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of random gunfire. A caller on the second floor of the building claimed to have heard a gunshot in an unknown first-floor apartment. Officers responded and began checking apartments on the first floor.

A spokesperson for CCPD said that because of the nature of the call, the officers had the door at gunpoint. That’s when Jenay Bland’s 12-year-old son opened the door.

“He’s going to have to remember this the rest of his life. Three guns pointed at my baby,” she said. “It’s traumatizing.”

When Bland’s son opened the door, authorities quickly determined that he was unarmed and not a threat, and lowered their guns. A spokesperson for CCPD said that officers then checked the apartment and found nothing related to the incident for which they were called.

“They said once they realized that he was just a little boy, they went and put the guns down,” Bland said. “But they made him go outside so they could check the apartment, and he didn’t have anything on but his pajama pants, and it was cold. He didn’t have any shirt, no shoes. They made him stand outside.”

Bland said she received a call from CCPD just minutes later, and the authorities with whom she spoke explained what happened and apologized for the scare.

“The officer was just saying they received a call about a gunshot, and they didn’t know what apartment,” she said. “He was really nice.”

Bland said that her son never heard the shooting for which CCPD was called to the area in the first place. However, authorities noted that a resident of another first-floor apartment reported hearing a gunshot. No evidence of gunfire was found by officers, no one was injured and no arrests were made.

“He immediately opened the door because he didn’t know what was happening,” Bland said of her son. “He feels that police is safe. He didn’t expect that to happen — their guns pointed at him when he opened the door.”

Bland told 8News that she is planning to file a complaint with the department.

“I understand that the police have to do their job. But be mindful. You don’t know who’s going to open that door. You have no idea who’s on the other side of that door, and I get that in both ways,” she said. “It’s okay to not be okay when something like this happens.”

When police respond to an incident of potential violence, authorities said that residents are asked to cooperate with officers as they work to ensure everyone’s safety.