CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Boy Scout Troop’s stolen barbeque smoker has been found and returned.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at around 5:30 p.m., Dave Sanders, an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 840 of Chesterfield, filed a police report for a stolen smoker. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Sanders reported the smoker has been found with the help of the community.

According to Sanders, the smoker had some damage, but a local company has agreed to help repair it. Donated funds given by the community will be used to pay for the repairs.

The smoker Boy Scout Troop 840 of Chesterfield use to cook and sell barbeque — which was taken on Friday Nov. 17 — has now returned on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Sanders had discovered the smoker was missing when it was not in its usual parking spot at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, and the blocks used to wedge the tires in place were tossed to the side.

Sanders had called the Chesterfield County Police Department after he contacted other scout leaders to confirm no one else had moved the smoker.

According to Sanders, the smoker provided multiple years of service and was a significant source of fundraising to help cover costs — which will now continue with its miraculous return.