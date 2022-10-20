Local residents attend the groundbreaking ceremony on October 20. (Photo: Howard Williams/WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield broke ground today on a new fire station set to replace an aging building in the county’s rural Matoaca District.

On the chilly morning of October 20, count dignitaries and local residents gathered to mark the start of construction on the station, which is expected to be completed by January 2024.

According to the county, the station currently serving the area is 60 years old, and “reached the end of an effective service life.” They added that the new location will provide better coverage for the growing population in southern Chesterfield.

“Every second counts when responding to emergencies, and this new station is being strategically located to enhance service and response time throughout the community,” said Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll.

County dignitaries ceremonially shovel dirt at the groundbreaking Thursday morning. (Photo: Howard Williams/WRIC)

The new station will be 15,000 square feet and have three engine bays. The expanded space, county officials said, was necessary to accommodate modern equipment now used by professional firefighters — equipment that either didn’t exist or wasn’t used by the original volunteer department in 1962.