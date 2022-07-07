CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools are currently estimated to be at an average of 93% capacity, and with that percentage expected to rise even more, the administration is planning big changes to their facilities in response.
The Chesterfield School Board plans to renovate a school and build several new schools, some of which on the sites of existing ones.
The new Mosely Elementary, located at 7100 Magnolia Green Parkway, is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year, and work has begun on the new Falling Creek Middle School, the design for which was decided by an online vote. The new Falling Creek is being built on the same ground the old one stood on and is expected to be complete in 2024.
The following are the future projects planned by the Chesterfield School Board:
Elementary Schools
- Replacement of Davis Elementary
- Replacement of Bensley Elementary
- Replacement of Grange Hall Elementary
- Construction of two new schools, likely to be in southwestern Chesterfield
Middle Schools
- Renovation of Matoaca Middle School
- Replacement of Midlothian Middle School
- Finalizing funding for the new Falling Creek Middle School
- Construction of a new school, likely in the western Chesterfield
High Schools
- Construction of a new school
- Consolidation and expansion of the Thomas Dale High School main campus