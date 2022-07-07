The new design for Falling Creek Middle School , as chosen by voters in Chesterfield. (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools are currently estimated to be at an average of 93% capacity, and with that percentage expected to rise even more, the administration is planning big changes to their facilities in response.

The Chesterfield School Board plans to renovate a school and build several new schools, some of which on the sites of existing ones.

The new Mosely Elementary, located at 7100 Magnolia Green Parkway, is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year, and work has begun on the new Falling Creek Middle School, the design for which was decided by an online vote. The new Falling Creek is being built on the same ground the old one stood on and is expected to be complete in 2024.

The following are the future projects planned by the Chesterfield School Board:

Elementary Schools

Replacement of Davis Elementary

Replacement of Bensley Elementary

Replacement of Grange Hall Elementary

Construction of two new schools, likely to be in southwestern Chesterfield

Middle Schools

Renovation of Matoaca Middle School

Replacement of Midlothian Middle School

Finalizing funding for the new Falling Creek Middle School

Construction of a new school, likely in the western Chesterfield

High Schools