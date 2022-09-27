CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.

According to court records, 50-year-old Janet Ellis of North Chesterfield was scheduled for an adjudicatory hearing Monday, Sept. 26. That hearing, however, has now been continued to Dec. 19.

Ellis was arrested for driving recklessly and crashing into a pole on Friday, April 29, according to police. Officers reportedly tried to initiate a traffic stop on the bus but Ellis allegedly refused to stop her vehicle and led police on a brief chase.

Earlier, Ellis had reportedly dropped off two children at a location in Richmond. According to police, one of those children was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Ellis was charged with DWI: Comercial Vehicle, Open Container, DWI Refusal, Assault on a Police Officer, Obstruction, and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.