Chesterfield business owners still waiting for Paycheck Protection Program loan: ‘It’s ridiculous’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three weeks have passed since the money for small businesses in need of financial relief ran out.

8News spoke with the owners of one Chesterfield business who say they’ve been waiting to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). That comes after the Small Business Administration says Virginia has had more than 46,000 businesses approved for the second wave of PPP, tallying more than $3 billion. For Amy and Rob Lord, however, they told 8News the only number they see is 24.

“It’s ridiculous,” Rob Lord told 8News.

RELATED: With small businesses struggling, Congress negotiating more funding for loans

Twenty-four is the number of days since the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money.

“You’re losing a lot of small businesses already and they’re going to lose more,” Rob Lord told 8News. “The way it’s set up right now, there’s no way a lot of them will be able to survive.”

8News spoke with Rob and Amy Lord, the owners of Not Fade Away Gifts and Apparel in Midlothian, in April after they say their store was left empty-handed as a bevy of businesses applied for the small business loan.

RELATED: Small business owner says Richmond loan program offers little relief

“I feel like it’s a carrot on a stick,” Amy Lord told 8News reporter Nick Conigliaro about the potenial business-saving loan three weeks ago.

Almost a month later, the couple told 8News they have since been approved for the PPP, but there’s still no sign of the money.

“Every time you turn on the TV you keep seeing that ‘we’re winning,’ and I don’t know who’s winning cause nobody we know is,” Mr. Lord told 8News.

Amy Lord agrees.

“Having to go into debt to stay open is a little bit frustrating too because that’s something we’ve tried so hard to not do since we opened,” she said.

With Gov. Ralph Northam extending his executive order to keep nonessential businesses closed through May 14, the Lords say that while they agree with the decision, but it’s still a blow to their business without the financial relief.

“Our decision-makers can’t make a decision and actually make something happen [which] is very frustrating on our end,” Mrs. Lord said.

There may no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, but she hopes in the near future, they will be able to “get some sort of aide actually coming through instead of just the emails saying ‘hey you’ve been approved and it’s coming,’ but to actually see it.”

LATEST HEADLINES: