CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police, along with Chesterfield SAFE, are laying the law down when it comes to underage drinking. During a recent round of compliance checks, they saw encouraging trends in those sales.

This all comes after police, in partnership with Chesterfield SAFE, sent underage individuals to 100 businesses. Through this method, they found only 12% of businesses failed the compliance checks, which is about a 10% decrease from the 22% of those that failed in the previous fall.

According to data collected by Chesterfield SAFE, spring compliance checks tend to trend more favorably compared to the fall rounds.

