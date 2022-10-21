A student at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center works in a culinary arts and baking class. Credit: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Applications are now open for the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center for the 2023-24 school year.

The Career and Technical Center, which has two campuses in Chesterfield County, offers over 30 programs in agriculture, automotive, construction, cosmetology, culinary arts, education, health sciences, digital arts and law. These programs allow students to learn technical skills in order to prepare for higher education or early entry into the workforce.

Current Chesterfield County Public Schools students and those outside the school system are welcome to apply for the 2023-24 school year.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 2. Full application instructions can be found on the online application portal.

There will also be two open houses and an ESL information session on Saturday, Nov. 12 for families to learn more about what the Center has to offer. Here are the session times and locations:

ESL Information Session at Courthouse Campus, 10 a.m., 10101 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va.

Courthouse Campus Open House, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 10101 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va.

Hull Street Campus Open House, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 13900 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va.

Contact Courtney Merridew at Courtney_Merridew@ccpsnet.net or Caroline Leone at Caroline_Leone@ccpsnet.net for more information on the application process.