Chesterfield case originally labeled as accidental drowning in 2013 now ruled homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 20 years after a Chesterfield drowning death was ruled accidental, police have changed course, saying Wednesday that the death has now been ruled a homicide.

Charles W. Cole, 79, was found floating in a private pond located in the 9700 block of Coalboro Road on July 7, 2003. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was determined that Cole’s manner and cause of death was an accidental drowning

Police did not suspect foul play.

So what changed?

Cole’s body was exhumed in February 2019. Another examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed Cole had, in fact, been stabbed multiple times.

The manner of Cole’s death was ruled a homicide, promoting the Chesterfield County Police Department to reopen their investigation.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the police department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

