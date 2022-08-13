Healthy bacteria is good for the overall health and digestive system for humans, and the same goes for dogs.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the second year in a row, Chesterfield will be celebrating National Dog Day on Friday, Aug. 26, with a variety of county-wide activities throughout the day.

Representatives from the county will be at six locations during the day to hand out free goodies to dog owners.

Owners can also get free professional photos taken of their dog with Sparky, the official mascot of Chesterfield Fire and EMS, at Rockwood Parks Ruff House Dog Park in the morning or Harry Daniel Park in the evening. Registration for photos is open now.

Other activities for the day include the “Pack Walk” and a pet supply drive.

Dog lovers can head to the following locations on Aug. 26 for group activities:

Goyne Park, located at 5300 Ecoff Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Midlothian Mines Amphitheater, located at 13301 N. Woolridge Road, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A “Pack Walk” will be held here.

Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Free dog photos will be available here with registration.

Harry Daniel Park Playground, Shelter 3, located at 6600 Whitepine Road from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free dog photos will be available here with registration.

Clover Hill Dog Park, located at 13900 Hull Street Road, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fest Biergarte, located at 7044 Woodlake Commons Loop, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live music will be played, and a pet supply drive benefiting Chesterfield Animal Services will also take place.

For more details on National Dog Day in Chesterfield, visit experiencechesterfield.com/woof.