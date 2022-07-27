CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County wants to recognize residents who have reached a rare milestone.

Centenarians who are turning 100 or older in 2022 are invited to participate in the acknowledgment of their centenarian status with the county.

Those who want to participate can do so in two ways. They can receive mailed certificates and recognition coins. The centenarians can also receive acknowledgment at a Board of Supervisors meeting.

The 2022 application deadline for 100-year-olds in Chesterfield County who would like either recognition is Monday, August 15, by 5 p.m.

But this isn’t just a fill-in-the-blank application. Chesterfield wants a few anecdotes from honorees including the secret to their longevity, defining childhood moments, professional achievement and some notes about a current passion as well as biographical information.

The date of the centenarian birthday recognition event is September 23.

For more information contact Alexa van Aartrijk, manager of Aging and Disability Services by phone at 804-768-7878 or by email at vanaartrijka@chesterfield.gov.