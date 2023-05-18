This concept sketch shows the modern pedestal design of the new water tower. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has picked a suburban site for a new 2 million gallon water tower, sparking opposition among residents of the area.

Currently, the Centralia area is served by a 250,000-gallon tank that looks the part of a classic water tower, raised on stilts with a round tank perched on top.

But that tank was built in 1957, county officials said, and no longer meets the needs of the community.

“It’s outlived its useful life,” one county official commented.

While the project has been in the works since November 2016, county officials now say they’re ready to move forward with picking a site and kicking off the construction process.

But the site selection hasn’t been without controversy. The Planning Commission delayed its decision at an earlier meeting, asking county staff to fully explore alternatives and provide a full evaluation of each.

In addition to the suburban plot ultimately chosen by the commissioners, the county also considered a field near Old Beulah Elementary and several sites around Meadowbrook High School.

A combination of elevation, proximity to water mains, competing uses for the sites and environmental concerns led the county to eliminate the other options and land on the Hopkins Road site.

Several residents spoke at the planning commission meeting Tuesday night to oppose that decision. One, Denise Darden, said she was worried the unsightly tower would lower the value of her home.

“I can see directly at that ugly water tower,” she said.

This conceptual rendering shows how the new water tower would appear from a nearby neighborhood. (Courtesy of Chesterfield county)

Another, John Sauer, said the county should go with the location near Old Beulah Elementary School, which is currently used as an overflow field for sports like cricket.

“I don’t play cricket, I don’t know anyone else who plays cricket,” Sauer said.

Dr. Hylton, Commissioner for the Dale District, told them he understood their concerns, but that ultimately the need for a new tower outweighed the disadvantages.

“Trying to balance that between the needs of fire and also of our citizens while providing adequate water pressure — this is somewhat of a greater good, and I feel that although I hear citizens, I definitely feel like I can support this case,” he said.

Commissioner Tommy Owens took a more direct stance, telling the residents there were sacrifices that need to be made to maintain county services.

“Many times when the county provides these services, the county gets criticized for how they do it. The whole entire time it’s an inconvenience when it’s being done — but these are things that have to be done,” he said. “That water tower is failing and it needs to be replaced.”

The Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to approve the proposal, sending it to the Board of Supervisors for final consideration.