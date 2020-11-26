Chesterfield Christmas tree farm opens early due to demand

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For many families, the Thanksgiving holiday means it is time to start decorating for the Christmas season.

One local Christmas tree farm that opens on Thanksgiving Day every year said 2020 has been slightly different. Holly Berry Christmas Trees in Chesterfield opened five days early.

Owner Robert E. Reynolds said customers were eager to get their trees.

“The people kept coming to the gate and blowing their horn, wanting to come in. That’s about the only way I can describe it. So I guess so many people at home, they want to have a good Christmas this year,” he told 8News.

Mitch Upton and his daughter hauled an 11 foot Christmas tree back to their home in Dinwiddie County Thursday. Upton said buying their tree at the lot is a Thanksgiving tradition.

“My wife is at home cooking and we come out and get the tree and then we decorate it in the afternoon,” Upton said.

Reynolds said the family-run business used to grow their Christmas trees. “We had 30,000 trees. We sold them all out, so I said, ‘Heck, I’m getting too old to start planting again.’ So I come down and opened this lot nine years ago,” Reynolds told 8News.

Now, the dozens of trees on the lot come in from Southwest Virginia.

The farm made some adjustments to the pandemic, but is ensuring everyone can still pick out their perfect tree.

“We’ve bought the supplies for people and put signs up, put signs everywhere. We want to do what’s right. We don’t want anyone to get sick at Christmas time,” said Reynolds.

Starting Friday, Holly Berry Christmas Trees will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.