Chesterfield closing COVID testing site as demand decreases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 testing center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds is closing after Thursday.

The Chesterfield Health District said the demand for COVID-19 tests has dropped and the testing site is no longer needed. The Community Testing Center was initially opened when the holidays and omicron variant sparked a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield and Virginia.

The health district said they will schedule similar testing events if needed.

People will have tomorrow and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to get a PCR test at the fairgrounds if needed.

Anyone who needs a test can schedule an appointment online or try to get a test as a walk-in.