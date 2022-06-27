CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help with finding a woman wanted for embezzlement, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Jacqulynn Emerald Branch (Courtesy of Crime Solvers)

According to police, 29-year-old Jacqulynn E. Branch is 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information about Carrera is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip to P3 Tips and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.