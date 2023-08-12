CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community clean-up event and picnic for alumni and families of the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) program in September.

The program is a voluntary treatment and recovery program for inmates who struggle with addiction, and has amassed a following on social media.

The group is invited to meet at the Chesterfield Jail, located at 6900 Mimms Dr. at 8 a.m. Sept. 16th, for the ‘Mobilize Recovery Day of Service’ event, the sheriff’s office said. The event will be followed by an alumni picnic.

Alumni and families can RSVP for the event at the Mobilize Recovery Day of Service website.