CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A rash of car break-ins is leaving a Chesterfield community on edge.

The Chesterfield County Police Department reported more than a dozen cars were broken into –and one was stolen — in the Smoketree area earlier this week.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, police were called to the 11300 block of Poplar Ridge Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that his 2008 Nissan Titan had been stolen sometime overnight. Also, a Kia Forte that had been stolen in Richmond was recovered in the 400 block of Yarrow Lane.

Police also received reports from neighbors that their vehicles had been rummaged through and some items were taken later in the day.

Chesterfield Police said many of the cars which were rummaged through were unlocked. Some of the items taken included cell phones and cash.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.