Chesterfield community rallies around 2020 seniors with gift baskets

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seniors throughout Virginia have had their graduations ripped from them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the time to walk approaches, some 2020 seniors told 8News its disappointing that they won’t get to experience the culmination of years of hard work.

“I wish I could’ve gave it to my mother, and my family members to see me walk,” said Thomas Dale graduating senior Zackary Jones. “It’s probably going to hit me later, it just hasn’t really hit me yet.”

As the time graduation was supposed to be approaches, many seniors in our area aren’t going to walk like they expected. But the @VisitCVA community is getting behind them with gifts through a new Facebook group.

The Chesterfield County community is coming together to ease the pains of seniors with a new program. The county’s “Adopt a Chesterfield Senior” program aims to show the soon-to-be graduates how much they matter through gifts.

“I was surprised cause I got lots of candy and money and things, I didn’t expect it for real, for real,” said fellow Thomas Dale graduating senior and gift recipient Iain Robinson.

“My mom was trying to be a little surprised with it, but I just stumbled across it. I was shocked, I was really shocked,” Jones told 8News. “It was a really big, big gift basket. Had a lot of nice goodies in it, so I was really shocked and happy.”

Jones and Robinson both say the gifts left them overwhelmed with gratitude.

“It’s nice to know that the community is still looking at us, still keeping up with us during everything that’s going on,” Jones said. “Makes you feel good that the community still is taking of its seniors. Just nice to see that they’re still thinking about you. It makes you really realize that you’re always on somebody’s mind.”

Robinson told 8News the gesture, “means a lot.”

Both say the candy and food won’t last too long but the rest of what they received is going to be saved for school.

