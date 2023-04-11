CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A German computer manufacturer will expand its facility in Chesterfield, adding 100 jobs and investing $16.4 million.

Weidmüller currently operates a manufacturing facility in North Chesterfield just off of Midlothian Turnpike. Now, Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the German company will expand its operations in Virginia.

“Weidmüller Group has been manufacturing its products for more than five decades in Chesterfield County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their longevity and continued investment are a powerful testament to the advantages a Virginia location offers international companies.”

The expansion will also net the company a $488,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund, plus an unspecified amount of additional hiring and grant assistance under a variety of other programs.

“The additional 100 jobs this project brings will be yet another boost to the economic activity in the Greater Richmond area and will bolster the infrastructure available in our transition to a more environmentally sustainable future,” said Delegate Dawn Adams (D – Richmond).

Weidmuller produces a wide variety of industrial tools, including server components and wind power infrastructure.