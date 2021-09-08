Chesterfield contemplating early construction of two new middle schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tomahawk Creek and Falling Creek middle schools in Chesterfield County both have student populations larger than their anticipated capacity. The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and School Board are discussing pushing up the timeline for constructing two new middle schools.

One building would be built to serve a portion of the Tomahawk Creek population as well as future Chesterfield students. The other would replace the current Falling Creek Middle School building with a newer, larger building.

According to Chesterfield County, “During the 2020-21 school year, Tomahawk Creek had 1,648 students in a school built to accommodate 1,358 and operated at 121 percent of design capacity. Falling Creek had 1,431 students in a school built for 1,152 and operated at 124 percent of design capacity.”

In order to help accommodate all of their students, both schools currently have classroom trailers.

The board of supervisors and school board determined at a joint meeting on Wednesday that these new schools could be built a year earlier than planned. The county and school district are considering issuing $130 million in bonds to build the schools.

Each of the school buildings is expected to cost around $65 million. The new buildings would open to students for the 2024-2025 school year.