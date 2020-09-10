Chesterfield Cooperative Extension offering well water testing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Service is offering confidential testing kits so homeowners can find out what’s in their water.

Testing costs $60 per kit. Samples are collected by homeowners and analyzed for bacteria, metals and water hardness, among other things.

Testing results are kept strictly confidential and are reported only to the homeowner. Recommendations for water system care and maintenance will be provided.

To secure one or more water testing kits, register and pay online, send in a check and registration form, or call Cooperative Extension at (804) 751-4401. Registration is required before September 18.

