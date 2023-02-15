CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Chesterfield County are discussing a proposal to build a pedestrian trail and bridge connecting Mosely Elementary School to a nearby neighborhood.

The trail and bridge would allow pedestrians to cross from Jones Run Lane and Jones Run Trail to Moseley Elementary School. The bridge would be built to cross over a creek in the proposed path.

If approved, the path would connect the developing Glen Abbey at Magnolia Green subdivision to the elementary school. Real estate assessment data shows the subdivision is currently undergoing major development for single-family homes and commercial use.

In addition, an 83.456-acre parcel of land is awaiting development approval directly south of the Glen Abbey subdivision.

In the proposal, teachers would wait on the school side of the path, near the athletic fields, to welcome and escort children to class.

Proposed pedestrian walking trail and bridge connecting Chesterfield neighborhood to Mosely Elementary School (Photo: Chesterfield County)

Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll will lead a town hall discussion for the proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to participate in the decision by completing an anonymous survey online here.