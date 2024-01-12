CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is now accepting applications for its 2024 summer internship program.

College students interested in learning more about local government can participate in internships across a variety of different Chesterfield County offices, from emergency management to parks and recreation.

Here are just a few of the 22 total opportunities being offered this year:

Constituent and Media Services

Mental Health Support Services, Assertive Community Treatment

Parks and Recreation, Farmers Market

Sheriff’s Office

Sports, Visitation and Entertainment

Utilities, Environmental Library

“Interns will also have the chance to meet with county leaders, work directly with county employees, attend training and participate in teambuilding exercises to complement their experience-based learning,” said a County spokesperson in a statement.

The 10-week internship will run from May 28 until Aug. 1. All positions are paid — undergraduate students will earn $16 an hour and graduate students will earn $18 an hour. College credit is also available across all positions.

In order to be considered, applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited institution and have a minimum GPA of 2.8.

The potential intern’s field of study and experience, as well as departmental needs, will factor into hiring decisions. Additionally, interns must “exhibit a genuine interest in learning about public administration and be committed to public service.”

The deadline for all applications is Sunday, Feb. 18. Those interested in applying can do so on the Chesterfield County website.