Chesterfield County adds five voting locations for all general and presidential primary elections

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to amend the Code of the County Chesterfield to include five new satellite absentee voting locations for all general elections and presidential primary elections.

The voting locations include:

LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23236

Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23234

North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, VA 23236

Ettrick-Matoaca Library 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803

Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Drive, Midlothian, VA 23112

According to the agenda item, “Following last year’s changes to state law allowing ‘no excuse’ absentee voting for every voter, there has been a large increase in the number of citizens voting with absentee ballots. Last year, in an effort to foster accessibility to absentee voting, the Board established four satellite absentee voting locations.”

LaPrade Library, Meadowdale Library, North Courthouse Road Library and Ettrick-Matoaca Library were first used as absentee voting locations in October of 2020.

Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey told 8News before the decision was handed down Wednesday evening that he was excited to see the county expanding its voting locations for residents.

The ordinance is effective immediately.