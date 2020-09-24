Chesterfield County allocates funding for road and drainage improvements one month after historic flooding

According to a member of the 8News team, the road was closed off at 9:40 a.m. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Aug. 15 following severe rain a driver was stuck with their vehicle on Otterdale Road. Photos from the Chesterfield County Police Department depicted the driver standing on top of his car, waiting for a water rescue. Now the county has set aside funding to prevent similar incidents in the future.

First responders responding to a vehicle and driver trapped by flooding on Otterdale Road. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

On Wednesday night the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved $30 million in bonds to make improvements to roads and drainage improvement throughout the county. The board cites the flooding event as the reason for the improvements.

A large portion of these funds will be used to improve the crossing on Otterdale Road which often floods during heavy rain storms. The funding will also be used to improve other areas of concern throughout the county.

“My fellow board members and I are very excited to address a long-standing public safety issue along Otterdale Road and, in the process, ease concern and worry among Beckenham, Summer Lake, Westerleigh and other area residents when heavy rains occur,” said Vice Chair and Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll. “We’re equally excited to tackle similar concerns among other areas throughout the county with projects that will improve safety and quality of life for all residents and motorists.”

Prior to the flooding in August, there was a high-level drainage study conducted along Otterdale Road in March. The study presented findings and recommendations based on five stream crossings along the road that are prone to flooding. The crossings studied include Otterdale Branch, Horsepen Creek, Blackman Creek, Swift Creek and Tomahawk Creek.

Chesterfield County says now that the funding is secured the county will begin developing a design plan to share with the public by spring 2021. Community meetings will be held to explain construction timelines and traffic impacts. The county plans to start construction on Otterdale Road in fall 2021.

