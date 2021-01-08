Chesterfield County Animal Services increase save rate despite pandemic struggles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Despite challenges faced by an ongoing pandemic, Chesterfield County Animal Services have increased the rate that they’ve saved animals since 2019.

The county finished at an 86% save rate for 2020, up 2% from 2019.

This increase in the percentage of animals saved comes after being faced with spay and neuter clinic closures, staffing shortages, increased challenges to officers and having to adjust to appointment-based services.

“Even though numbers don’t tell the individual animal stories; the dog that overcomes his fear of accepting love or the cat that was saved after being hit by a car — they are a testimony to the lives we were able to save each day,” Chesterfield County Animal Services posted on Facebook.

“We wish we could save them all but the reality is we can’t. For some, the most humane option is euthanasia due to critical illness or injuries. For some, the risk of adoption is too great due to severe aggression concerns.”

Behind the numbers:

Data provided by Chesterfield County Animal Services

