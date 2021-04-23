Chesterfield County Animal Services receives grant from Petco Love to help with animals

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Animal Services (CCAS) announced a 5,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation.

Petco Love is a non-profit that focuses on saving the lives of animals across the country. According to a press release, the organization has invested $300 million to date in adoptions and other lifesaving efforts.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this Petco Love grant,” said Carrie Jones, Manager of Chesterfield County Animal Services. “This investment will help us to continue to find loving homes for pets in Chesterfield County.”

For more information about CCAS and what they do for the community, visit there website.