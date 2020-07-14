Chesterfield County approves pre-Labor Day school opening for 2021-22 school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning they will move to a pre-Labor Day school opening during the 2021-2022 school year.

This changed was voted on by the School Board and does not impact the 2020-2021 school year.

State law changed in March to allow schools to open two weeks before Labor Day. In accordance with the new law, the district added they would be closed for a four-day weekend to recognize the holiday and end the school year two weeks earlier than normal.

“We took the pre-Labor Day calendar proposal forward to the School Board nearly 16 months in

advance because we want to provide families and staff members with enough time to prepare for

this change,” said Superintendent Merv Daugherty. “Starting pre-Labor Day will allow our

teachers to align their curriculum in a way that will enhance learning and better support our

students’ academic needs by maximizing the instruction time available prior to mid-year and end-of-year testing.”

The county’s School Board also voted for two elementary schools, Bellwood and Falling Creek, to operate on a year-round school year calendar starting in the 2021-2022 school year. You can find the calendars here.

