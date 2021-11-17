Chesterfield County approves redistricting plan, moves Woodlake neighborhood to Clover Hill district

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Every 10 years the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors votes to redraw the county’s five magisterial districts. The most recent plan approved on Wednesday most of the Woodlake neighborhood from the Matoaca district to Clover Hill.

The county said they use U.S. Census Bureau data to draw “compact and contiguous” districts. They also try and limit the amount of impact on residents with each change. According to a Chesterfield County release, the newest redistricting plan does not make many major changes to the racial demographics of the five districts as required by state law.

Chesterfield County has 365,000 that get evenly split among the Bermuda, Clover Hill, Dale, Matoaca and Midlothian districts.

The plan got almost unanimous approval with one supervisor, Chair Jim Holland, voting against it saying that they needed more time to review citizen-drawn maps.

“Since this process will last the next 10 years, we should not rush,” Holland said.

The final redistricting plan came after months of community input. The county received over 350 comments and worked to accommodate resident’s requests. For instance, the final plan included input from Woodlake residents who said they were unhappy with initial plans to spilt the neighborhood between the Matoaca and Clover Hill districts.

Chesterfield will submit the approved plan to the attorney general by Dec. 31.