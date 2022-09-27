CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Candidates for the vacant Midlothian District Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors seat will go head-to-head at a lunchtime forum.

The Midlothian Business Alliance is hosting a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 11:45 a.m. at the Salisbury Country Club at 13620 W Salisbury Road. Registration is required.

The two candidates for the seat are Mark S. Miller, a Democrat, and Jennifer L. McNinch, a Republican.

McNinch’s platform on her website states: “She will oppose the implementation of Critical Race Theory and other radical curriculum in our schools.” Miller is an educator whose campaign website slogan is “A Balanced Approach.”

According to one of the candidate forum organizers, this is the only forum where the two candidates will appear together.

Midlothian residents view the election as crucial — as the officeholder who previously held the seat left and joined the Youngkin administration — and are also grappling with development issues that could potentially change the character of the area.

The Midlothian District representative seat was left open by Leslie Haley who joined the administration of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as the Deputy Attorney General for Government Operations and Transactions under Attorney General Jason Miyares in June.

Tara Carroll has been serving as the interim Midlothian board member. She is not on the ballot.

Chesterfield residents can preview the candidates and other matters on their Nov. 8 ballot by clicking on the links in the Chesterfield County Electoral Board ‘Preview Sample Ballot‘ website.