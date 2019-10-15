Chesterfield County breaks ground on new Reams Road Elementary School

Chesterfield County broke ground on the new Reams Road Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The construction is part of the 2013 bond referendum that focused on ‘renovating and replacing’ older facilities within the county. The new Reams Road E.S. is the 10th and final school included in the referendum.

The school currently holds 500 students, and the new school will hold around 750. It will also have a ‘smart design’ with flexible learning spaces and a commons area for small group learning.

Digital renderings of the new space. Officials say it will have a 'smart design' with flexible learning spaces and a safer learning environment for students.

“This way, we actually design a building for kids that’s going to be important for their learning,” Reams Road Elementary School Principal Jodi Seitz said. “I appreciate that the county is willing to do that for a number of schools, and just celebrate being in Chesterfield County.”

During construction, classes will be held in modular buildings at other schools in the area.

The school is set to open in 2021.