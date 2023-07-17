In this July 31, 2018 photo, “back to school” signage hangs in a store in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) will soon open back up for the new school year, and the Chesterfield County Airport is trying to make sure students have what they need to learn.

The Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is hosting a school supplies drive to collect some necessities for CCPS students. Items potential donators might consider bringing include pens, pencils, markers, crayons, folders, composition books, index cards, glue and scissors.

The following locations will be accepting these donations from July 17 through Aug. 11:

Chesterfield County Airport Terminal – 7511 Airfield Dr.

– 7511 Airfield Dr. County Administration Building – 9901 Lori Rd.

– 9901 Lori Rd. Community Development Building – 9800 Government Center Pkwy

– 9800 Government Center Pkwy Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center – 6610 Public Safety Way

– 6610 Public Safety Way Social Services – Smith Wagner Building – 9501 Lucy Corr Blvd

– 9501 Lucy Corr Blvd Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd

– Rogers Building – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd Community Services Building – 2730 Hicks Rd., Richmond

– 2730 Hicks Rd., Richmond Uptown Alley – 6101 Brad McNeer Pkwy, Midlothian

– 6101 Brad McNeer Pkwy, Midlothian Midlothian Book Exchange – 13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

– 13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian Gold’s Gym Westchester Commons – 345 Schofield Dr., Midlothian

– 345 Schofield Dr., Midlothian Coal Mine Coffee & Sweets – 13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

– 13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian Richmond Comix, Inc. – 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

– 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian Import Autohaus – 13941 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian

Additionally, all Chesterfield County Public Library locations will be accepting supplies.

For more information on the school supply drive, contact Hollie Baron of Chesterfield County Airport at 804-768-7720.