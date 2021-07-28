Chesterfield County comprises list of local dog-friendly locations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Heading out on the town with your favorite furry friend? Chesterfield County has created a list of all the places such as dog parks, pet shops and dog-friendly restaurants that you and your dog can visit together.

The new website is called ‘Woof & Wag in #Cfield.’ There people can find the list and search not only for dog-specific spots but also check out what restaurant patios, breweries, parks, stores, trails and wineries allow dogs as well.

Places can change their policies so the county encourages people to always call ahead to places just in case.

Law requires dogs to be on leash in Chesterfield County except for at home and at the dog park.

Chesterfield County residents are required to have a dog licenses, they cost $10 and are available at the Chesterfield Treasurer’s Office.