CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A power line is down in Chesterfield County as a result of a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred on Country Line Road on Jan. 3. A driver hit a tree, causing that tree to fall into a power line.

No one was injured in the crash, but the damaged power line has forced crews to close the road so repairs can be made.

As of 3:15 p.m., Dominion Energy reports that a total of 11 customers in the area are without power. The estimated time for their power to be restored is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.