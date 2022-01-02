Chesterfield County dad wins $1 million while out buying chocolate milk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— A Chesterfield County dad hit the jackpot right before Christmas when he stopped at a 7/11 to buy his kids some chocolate milk.

Dennis Willoughby decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket while he was there, and boy is he happy he did.

Willoughby’s ticket was a top-prize $1 million winner. When offered with the choice between receiving the full amount of prize money in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option, the Virginia Lottery said he chose the cash.

The North Chesterfield County dad is now $640,205 richer, and you could be too.

The Virginia Lottery said that there is one more unclaimed top-prize winner in the ‘$1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot’ game. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,632,000.