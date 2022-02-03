Chesterfield County divided over ambitious Magnolia Green proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As Chesterfield County contemplates a massive new industrial development West of the Swift Creek Reservoir, a public meeting on Thursday revealed deep divisions in the community over the proposal.

The meeting on Feb. 3 was well attended, with the room at full COVID-limited capacity. Over the course of an hour and a half, Deputy County Administrator Jesse Smith and members of the Board of Supervisors fielded questions and comments from the gathered residents, many apprehensive of the Upper Magnolia Green plan outlined by county planners.

The purpose of the meeting was to gather input on the plan and answer pressing questions, with board member Tommy Owens telling attendees, “It’s gonna be your meeting.”

What the County Promises

The Upper Magnolia Green proposal is a complex project, but there are a few key promises the county has made.

First, the county says that before any high-tech research firms or new housing developments move in, the county absolutely must extend Powhite Parkway from its current abrupt end near Little Tomahawk Creek to Hull Street Road, to the West of Swift Creek Reservoir.

Upper Magnolia Green itself will have two faces: an industrial park and a new residential development.

The industrial park would be zoned for light industry and office uses, with county officials aiming to attract high-tech computer chip and plastics manufacturing.

The 700-acre eastern parcel would be split between 500 acres of single-family homes (totaling no more than 600 units) and 200 acres set aside for public use, including a proposed school complex that would meet the county’s need for a middle school. Elementary, middle and high schools were part of the initial proposal but the proposed high school may be moved to limit congestion.

Some other changes have already been made to the project to address community criticisms such as adding extra mandatory buffers around industrial areas. The county stated they would leave the trees and vegetation exactly how it is now.

Chesterfield also says they will be limiting uses for the industrial facilities including eliminating the making of raw plastic in order to reduce pollution.

Many questions were submitted in writing on postcards, which were read out by Smith. Some residents asked if there were any guarantees that the project would bring jobs, with one pressing on whether the county had any firm agreements in place.

Board members and a deputy county administrator answered questions from a packed house Thursday night. (Photo: Sabrina shutters/WRIC)

“No,” Smith answered, saying there were no solid buyers lined up for the plots. The question puts county administrators in a difficult position, as they feel pressure to produce concrete results while insisting that potential employers will only be attracted by a “shovel-ready” site – which would require the rezoning proposal to be approved.

Those kinds of sites are in high demand right now, and at the end of the day, Smith said, “There are no sites that meet the state’s standards.”

Taking a Critical Eye

There are a number of criticisms that have been leveled at the proposal, from environmental concerns to worries that the new development will change the surrounding area’s quiet rural charm.

Chesterfield resident Cindy Kirk said she’s worried about the environment and traffic.

“I just I would like to see more green spaces, more parks, reuse industrial spaces that we already have,” Kirk said.

Victoria Sagstetter helped found the Magnolia Coalition, a group standing in opposition to the project, told 8News that the development was “not appropriate for Mosley.”

Sagstetter and Kirk gathered with dozens of other Chesterfield residents to protest the project before the meeting.

Both of them expressed concerns with how the county has communicated about the development so far.

“The county didn’t do a very great job letting the community know about this case,” Sagstetter said ahead of the public meeting.

Kirk said she suspected “some sneaky stuff was done where they tried to do this behind closed doors.”

Residents at the protest and meeting also shared their worries about the environmental impact of the new construction. Some people asked if there would be an impact on the drinking water, but the Deputy County Administrator said there will be no discharge into streams, just into treated wastewater system, and he said there are strict restrictions around that.

The county is also telling residents that there will be no impact to Swift Creek Reservior.

A portion of a flyer distributed ahead of the Feb. 3 meeting, outlining common criticisms of the project.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 11 to discuss changes made to the plan. The project still needs to go through the planning commission. The official zoning decision will not be made until April.