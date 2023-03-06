CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has unveiled a plan to address the needs of residents of the county who are experiencing homelessness.

Chesterfield County Community Enhancement has drafted a HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The plan is open for public comment until Tuesday at 5 p.m. HOME-ARP funding can be used toward housing and services for those experiencing homelessness.

The housing plan is a requirement for Chesterfield to receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). On Feb. 9, staff from Community Enhancement and the Corporation for Supportive Housing held a public hearing to present recommendations to Chesterfield County on how to best serve those facing homelessness.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden Signed ARP (American Rescue Plan) which allocated $1.9 trillion to address struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. $5 billion of this went to HOME-ARP, which will address housing needs in several states, including Virginia.

The plan allocated $2 million to Chesterfield County, according to a presentation given at the February public hearing. In order for counties like Chesterfield to receive this funding, they must send an allocation plan to HUD.

The money will help those experiencing homelessness, those at risk of homelessness and those escaping domestic violence or human trafficking. It will also go toward developing affordable housing and strengthening services meant to support people in need of housing assistance.