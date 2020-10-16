Chesterfield County elementary school student tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Watkins Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Chesterfield County Public Schools notified families of the case on the same day.

The student has not take a COVID-19 test yet but according to the announcement from CCPS, doctors felt there were enough “reasons related to family health” to diagnose the student.

The school district cannot provide the name or grade level of the student. CCPS says they do not think the student was infectious while in the school building.

