Chesterfield County ends local state of emergency, starts Wednesday vaccine clinics

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s local declaration of emergency ended on Thursday but their pandemic response is still ongoing.

The emergency declaration lasted 16 months, starting in March 2020 when COVID-19 first started spreading in the area.

The county issued the declaration to help do the following things along with local, state and federal partners:

Obtain and distribute PPE

Procure extra technology to help with social distanced work

Support COVID-19 testing

Use county resources for vaccination efforts

The county plans to continue engagement efforts to educate residents about the pandemic and will follow state and federal coronavirus restrictions.

Throughout the month of July, there will be free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Wednesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Beulah Road in North Chesterfield. People interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine can show up Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Once people receive their first dose they will receive a card with an appointment for a second dose. If needed, people can also use VaccineFinder.org to find a second dose.

The events are open to anyone 12 years of age or older. Kids must have a parent or guardian present for their inoculation.